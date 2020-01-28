Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Cleared to play
Napier (illness) will play Monday against the Kings.
Napier was a late addition to the injury report, but his illness won't force him to miss any time. He's coming off a stellar showing Saturday against the Thunder, registering his first triple-double.
