Napier suffered a right hamstring strain during Monday's game against Milwaukee and is being considered day-to-day, Dane Moore of ZoneCoverage.com reports.

Napier had to leave Monday's contest after suffering the injury, and his availability moving forward is up in the air at this point. He'll likely be re-evaluated in the next day or so before his status for Wednesday's matchup in Memphis is revealed.

