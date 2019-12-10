Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Deemed available
Napier (hamstring) has been cleared to play Monday against Phoenix.
Napier was listed as probable leading up to tip, and the team has now cleared him to take the court. He'll come off the bench behind Andrew Wiggins on Monday.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Good to go Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Probable Sunday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Will come off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely to play Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Will play Wednesday•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 8
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 8.
-
Week 8 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 8 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid players from...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...