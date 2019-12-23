Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Deemed questionable Monday
Napier is listed as questionable for Monday's contest abasing Golden State due to an illness.
It appears as though Napier has come down with the bug. The guard has started the last two contests and most recently posted a season-best 18 points last Saturday against Portland. Jeff Teague will presumably start if Napier is unable to give it a run Monday.
