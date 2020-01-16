Napier notched four points (1-5 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists and two rebounds in 29 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 loss to the Pacers.

Napier has been limited to single digits in scoring in four of the last five games. However, the nine dimes matched his season high, and Napier continues to hold down the fort as the starting point guard while Jeff Teague comes off the bench. There will likely continue to be nights when Teague is relied upon more heavily, but Napier has been the more effective player here in January.