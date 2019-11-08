Play

Napier (hamstring) is doubtful for Friday's game against Golden State.

Napier missed Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies due to a right hamstring injury, and it appears he'll miss another matchup, barring a dramatic change in his status. With Jeff Teague (illness) questionable, Jordan McLaughlin and Jaylen Nowell could see run at point guard Friday.

