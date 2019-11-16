Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Saturday
Napier (hamstring) is unlikely to play Saturday against the Rockets.
Napier will likely miss a seventh-straight contest, though he's yet to be officially ruled out. Jarrett Culver would be the primary beneficiary of an expanded workload if Napier's held out.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to return Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Not expected to return Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out again Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Monday•
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.