Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Sunday
Napier (hamstring) is doubtful for Sunday's game against the Nuggets. reports.
Napier is likely to miss a third straight game while recovering from a strained right hamstring. Assuming he's sidelined Sunday, his next chance to play will arrive Monday against the Pistons.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Game-time decision Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful for Friday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Won't play Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Game-time call•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.