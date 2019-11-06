Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
Napier suffered a right hamstring strain during Monday's loss to Milwaukee. With Jeff Teague (illness) questionable, the Wolves could be down to Jaylen Nowell and Jordan McLaughlin as true point guard options.
