Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Draws first start of season
Napier is starting Friday's game against Denver.
Napier will receive his first start of the season, as Jarrett Culver moves to the bench Friday evening. Napier is averaging six points, 3.6 assists and 1.2 rebounds over his last five matchups.
