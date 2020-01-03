Napier chipped in 20 points (7-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-6 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and one block in 33 minutes during Thursday's 99-84 win over the Warriors.

Napier enjoyed his third straight showing with at least 20 points, and he has combined for 42 points on 14-of-22 from the field across the last two contests. He's at least making the case that he deserves to continue holding down the fort as the starting point guard even once the team is fully healthy, though it's unclear exactly how realistic that is at this point. Regardless, Sunday's matchup versus the Cavaliers represents another fantasy-friendly opponent for those considering Napier in daily formats.