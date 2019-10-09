Napier compiled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 14 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.

Napier made good use of his modest time on the court in the preseason opener, offering a spark off the bench with a team-high assist total. The veteran point guard will serve as Jeff Teague's primary backup to open the season, a role that could yield a solid amount of minutes, especially if Teague proves to be similarly injury-prone to last season, when he played a career-low 42 games.