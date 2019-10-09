Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Efficient in team debut
Napier compiled seven points (3-7 FG, 1-4 3Pt), seven assists and three rebounds across 14 minutes during the Timberwolves' 111-106 preseason loss to the Suns on Tuesday.
Napier made good use of his modest time on the court in the preseason opener, offering a spark off the bench with a team-high assist total. The veteran point guard will serve as Jeff Teague's primary backup to open the season, a role that could yield a solid amount of minutes, especially if Teague proves to be similarly injury-prone to last season, when he played a career-low 42 games.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Shabazz Napier: Joins Warriors in three-player package•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Posts double-double in Game 5•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Pours in 20 points off bench•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Off injury report•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Expects to be back Friday•
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...
-
Fantasy basketball 2019 sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy basketball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
Updating notable camp injuries
Alex Rikleen updates key injuries that could impact Fantasy Basketball drafts.