Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Fills out box score in loss
Napier (illness) provided 10 points (3-6 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-6 FT), eight assists, six rebounds, two steals and one block across 31 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 133-129 overtime loss to the Kings.
The poor showing at the free-throw line was disappointing for a player converting at an 80.2 percent clip for the season, but Napier otherwise did a good job of filling out the stat sheet. After Jeff Teague was dealt to the Hawks on Jan. 16, Napier has averaged 9.3 points, 7.7 assists, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.6 steals across 29.0 minutes in the seven games since. Napier should remain worthy of a roster spot in 12-team leagues while he continues to see this level of playing time, though his role could diminish to some degree if the Timberwolves alter their roster prior to the Feb. 6 trade deadline.
