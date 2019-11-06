Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Game-time call
Napier (hamstring) will be a game-time decision for Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies.
Napier was originally listed as doubtful with a strained right hamstring, but he's apparently feeling better and will go through warmups before a final determination is made regarding his availability.
