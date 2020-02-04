Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Goes for 17 and seven in start
Napier contributed 17 points (5-13 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 5-5 FT), seven assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes Monday in the Timberwolves' 113-109 loss to the Kings.
Since Jeff Teague was dealt to Atlanta in mid-January, Napier has had a clear path to the bulk of the minutes at point guard and is averaging 10.3 points, 7.9 assists, 4.8 rebounds, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals while shooting 47 percent from the floor and 81 percent from the free-throw line. Those numbers make him worthy of a roster spot in 12-team leagues for now, though the Timberwolves seem likely to bring in some competition for Napier at point guard as Thursday's trade deadline approaches.
