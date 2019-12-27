Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Good to go
Napier (illness) will play Thursday against Sacramento, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Napier was questionable for Thursday's matchup due to illness, but he's now been cleared to take the court. He's started each of the last two games he's played, though it remains to be seen whether he'll rejoin the starting five.
