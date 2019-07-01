Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Headed to Minnesota
The Timberwolves agreed Monday to acquire Napier as part of a three-team deal involving the Warriors and Nets, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Warriors initially picked up Napier and Treveon Graham on Sunday as supplementary pieces in the sign-and-trade deal that sent D'Angelo Russell from Brooklyn to Golden State. Russell was the Warriors' only target in the deal, so it's not too surprising that Napier and Graham will be re-routed elsewhere as Golden State looks to free up more cap space. Napier, who has one year left on his contract, may not be long for the Minnesota roster either, but he'll have a better chance of finding minutes with the Timberwolves than he would with the Warriors.
