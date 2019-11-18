Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely out Monday
Napier (hamstring) is not expected to play Monday against Utah.
Napier is still nursing a strained right hamstring, and the Wolves expect to be without him -- as well as Andrew Wiggins -- again Monday night. If that's indeed the case, it'll be the eighth consecutive absence for Napier.
