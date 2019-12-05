Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Likely to play Friday
Napier (hamstring) is probable to play in Friday's contest against the Thunder.
Napier's name on the injury report is likely just a precaution taken by the team, as the guard returned to the floor last Sunday following a lengthy absence due to a hamstring injury. Napier is averaging 6.6 points and 3.5 assists over eight games played this season.
