Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Spurs, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
As expected, Napier will miss a fifth consecutive game as he continues to nurse a right hamstring strain. In his absence, Jarrett Culver and Jeff Teague should handle the majority of point guard duties.
