Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out
Napier (hamstring) is out Friday against Washington, Danny Cunningham of 1500 ESPN Twin Cities reports.
After being listed as doubtful due to a hamstring injury, Napier has officially been ruled out for Friday's clash. His next chance to return will come Saturday against Houston.
