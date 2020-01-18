Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: One assist shy of double-double
Napier pitched in 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Friday's 116-114 loss to the Pacers.
Napier handed out nine dimes for the fourth time this season, with two straight now plus three in the last 12 games. With the Timberwolves trading Jeff Teague, Napier seems somewhat likely to start seeing at least 30 minutes even more often going forward, and he has already done so in six of the last 13 games. Still, it's possible Minnesota will look to acquire another point guard before the trade deadline, and rookies Jarrett Culver and Jordan McLaughlin will likely factor into the equation as well.
