Napier (hamstring) will not play in Friday's game against the Warriors, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.

Napier was upgraded from doubtful to game-time decision earlier in the day, but will ultimately miss his second consecutive game. With Jeff Teague also sidelined, look for Jarrett Culver to again start the game at point guard. Napier's next chance to play comes Sunday against the Nuggets.