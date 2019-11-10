Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out Sunday
Napier (hamstring) won't play Sunday against Denver, Jon Krawczynski of The Athletic reports.
Napier will be missing his third straight matchup due to a right hamstring strain. With Jeff Teague (illness) also out Sunday, the Timberwolves will be shorthanded once again at point guard. Jarrett Culver and Treveon Graham are candidates to contribute at the position Sunday.
