Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) won't play in Wednesday's tilt with the Spurs.
Napier will miss an 11th-straight game due to a right hamstring strain. His recovery seems to be stagnating as he was once again listed as doubtful in the lead up to game time.
