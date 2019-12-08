Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Probable Sunday
Napier (hamstring) is probable for Sunday's game against the Lakers.
Napier is dealing with some hamstring soreness but it's likely that he'll play. Over the past three games, he's averaging 6.3 points and 1.7 rebounds across 11.3 minutes.
