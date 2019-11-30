Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Questionable for Sunday's game
Napier (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Napier's hamstring strain has so far caused him to miss 11 games. He's trending in the right direction, however, making the jump to questionable after previously not being listed as anything better than doubtful.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Out Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Doubtful Wednesday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Officially out•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to play Monday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Ruled out Saturday•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to return Saturday•
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 6
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...