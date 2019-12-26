Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Thursday
Napier (illness) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against Sacramento.
Napier was held out of Monday's game due to the same issue. If he's unable to go, look for Jarrett Culver to start for the second-straight game.
