Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Returns to action Sunday
Napier (hamstring) is available for Sunday's game against the Grizzlies.
Napier hasn't seen the court since Nov. 4 but is cleared to play Sunday versus Memphis. The 28-year-old averaged 7.8 points, 2.5 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 22.2 minutes through six games prior to the injury, but he may see limited minutes after missing the last 12 games.
