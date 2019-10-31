Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores 13 in loss
Napier tallied 13 points (4-9 FG, 2-6 3PT, 3-3 FT), two steals and one assist in Wednesday's 117-95 loss to the 76ers.
In his first year with the Timberwolves, Napier has struggled to shoot the ball at a high percentage to open the season, converting on just 29.6 percent of field goals and 23.8 percent of three-point shots. Already serving as the team's backup point guard, it's hard to suggest Napier's performance would warrant more playing time.
