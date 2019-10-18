Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores 14 points in Thursday's loss
Napier amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 loss to the Bucks.
Napier has proven he can fill up the stat sheet in fairly limited minutes. However, he does have somewhat limited upside unless Jeff Teague has another injury-plagued campaign like last year.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Efficient in team debut•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Headed to Minnesota•
-
Warriors' Shabazz Napier: Joins Warriors in three-player package•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Posts double-double in Game 5•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Pours in 20 points off bench•
-
Nets' Shabazz Napier: Off injury report•
-
Top Fantasy basketball sleepers, picks
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy basketball...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Fantasy basketball 2019: Sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleeper candidates to target
Alex Rikleen projects nine value players to target in Fantasy Basketball drafts.
-
H2H points mock draft
The season opener just a few weeks away, we conduct a head-to-head mock heading into prime...
-
Bust candidates to avoid
Nick Whalen projects six players who might not live up to where they are being drafted in some...