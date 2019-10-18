Napier amassed 14 points (4-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds, two steals, and one assist in 19 minutes during Thursday's 118-96 loss to the Bucks.

Napier has proven he can fill up the stat sheet in fairly limited minutes. However, he does have somewhat limited upside unless Jeff Teague has another injury-plagued campaign like last year.