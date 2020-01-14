Napier had 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five boards, and four assists in 27 minutes of a 117-104 loss to OKC on Monday.

Napier broke out of a mini-rut by scoring in double figures for the first time in his last four games. Napier helped himself out by dropping multiple shots from deep for the first time in that span. He'll look to continue trending up on Wednesday against Indiana.