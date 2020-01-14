Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores 16 in loss
Napier had 16 points (4-10 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 5-7 FT), five boards, and four assists in 27 minutes of a 117-104 loss to OKC on Monday.
Napier broke out of a mini-rut by scoring in double figures for the first time in his last four games. Napier helped himself out by dropping multiple shots from deep for the first time in that span. He'll look to continue trending up on Wednesday against Indiana.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Another productive effort•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Drops 20 points, seven dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Another superb outing•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Posts 24 points, eight dimes•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Good to go•
-
Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Questionable Thursday•
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.
-
Week 12 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Clippers...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Roster shuffling
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...