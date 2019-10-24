Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores five in T-Wolves debut
Napier scored five points (1-7 FG, 0-6 3 Pt, 3-5 FT) with seven assists in 21 minutes in Wednesday's win at Brooklyn.
Napier struggled with his shot in his T-Wolves regular season debut, but was the clear backup at point guard behind Jeff Teague.
