Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Scores two points in loss
Napier accumulated two points (1-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt) in a loss to the Raptors on Saturday, adding six assists, four rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes as a starter.
Just one day after going for 12 points and nine assists in the first game of a back-to-back set, Napier dropped a dud in the scoring column. With Jeff Teague now traded back to Atlanta, Napier and rookie Jarrett Culver sould have more ball-handling and facilitating duties. If Napier's playing time and role expand enough, he could be worth a look in more than just the deeper leagues, although he'll have to avoid nights like this one.
