Napier posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.

Napier has been a sneaky fantasy commodity for the past four games, posting top 40 value in nine-category leagues over that span. His 10.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.8 triples, 58.3 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line in that time frame can be considered a bit fluky, but if Napier continues to see a strong workload, he could be a nice steal in most leagues.