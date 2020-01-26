Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Triple-doubles in loss
Napier posted 10 points (4-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), 13 assists, 10 rebounds and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's loss to the Thunder.
Napier has been a sneaky fantasy commodity for the past four games, posting top 40 value in nine-category leagues over that span. His 10.3 points, 7.8 assists, 6.3 rebounds, 1.8 steals, 1.8 triples, 58.3 percent from the field and 100 percent from the line in that time frame can be considered a bit fluky, but if Napier continues to see a strong workload, he could be a nice steal in most leagues.
Week 15 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Pacers,...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 14
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 14.
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.