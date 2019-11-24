Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to play Monday
Napier (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Monday's game in Atlanta.
Napier has missed the last 10 games and there's no indication that he'll be returning to action Monday. The 28-year-old's next chance to play will likely be Wednesday in San Antonio.
