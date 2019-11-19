Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to play Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Jazz, Andy Larsen of KSL.com reports.
Napier has missed the last eight games and seems on track to add another game to that total Wednesday. Andrew Wiggins (illness) and Josh Okogie (knee) are both questionable for the contest.
