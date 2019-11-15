Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Unlikely to return Friday
Napier (hamstring) is listed as doubtful for Friday's game against the Wizards.
Napier is on track to miss a sixth straight game as he continues to battle a strained right hamstring. Assuming he's unable to play, Andrew Wiggins, Jeff Teague, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie should see the majority of backcourt minutes.
