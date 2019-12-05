Play

Napier (hamstring) will be available for Wednesday's game against Dallas.

As expected, Napier will play for the second time since returning from a long stint on the injury list due to a hamstring strain. IN seven games this year, the 27-year-old's averaging 7.3 points, 3.9 assists, 2.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals in 20.3 minutes.

