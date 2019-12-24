Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Won't go
Napier (illness) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Warriors.
Napier will be held out of Monday's matchup due to illness. Jeff Teague or Jarrett Culver could draw the start in Napier's absence.
