Timberwolves' Shabazz Napier: Won't play Wednesday
Napier (hamstring) will not play Wednesday against the Grizzlies, Kyle Ratke of the Timberwolves' official site reports.
Napier went through warmups but still isn't 100 percent. With Jeff Teague (illness) also out, Jarrett Culver and Josh Okogie should see increased minutes Wednesday.
