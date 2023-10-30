Milton is questionable for Monday's game against Atlanta due to left foot soreness.
Milton wasn't on the Timberwolves' initial injury report, but his availability is in question the morning of the game. He's averaged 19.5 minutes per game over his first two appearances of the year, so if Milton is sidelined, Jordan McLaughlin and Nickeil Alexander-Walker would be candidates for increased run.
More News
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Moves back to bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Starting preseason finale•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Impactful off bench•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Efficient in Thursday's win•
-
Timberwolves' Shake Milton: Teaming with Timberwolves•
-
76ers' Shake Milton: Back in bench role for Game 1•