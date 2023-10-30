Milton (foot) is available for Monday's matchup against the Hawks, Chris Hine of the Minneapolis Star Tribune reports.
Milton was a late addition to the injury report but will still suit up Monday. The backup guard has garnered a modest role thus far, averaging 19.5 minutes across two games.
