Milton recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Milton is known for his defense rather than his offensive prowess, but he was one of Minnesota's most productive players in this one -- though preseason stats must always be taken with a grain of salt. The six-year veteran should have a steady role off the bench for the Timberwolves while also making some starts here and there. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds 3.2 assists and 0.7 triples across 20.6 minutes in 76 games during the 2022-23 campaign.