Milton recorded 12 points (5-6 FG, 2-3 3Pt), four rebounds, an assist and a steal across 20 minutes off the bench in Thursday's 111-99 preseason win over the Mavericks.

Milton was one of Minnesota's most productive players Thursday, though preseason stats should always be taken with a grain of salt. The six-year veteran will likely have a steady role off the bench for the Timberwolves while also making some starts here and there. He averaged 8.4 points, 2.5 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 0.7 triples across 20.6 minutes in 76 games during the 2022-23 campaign.