Milton provided four points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt), one rebound, three assists and one steal over 15 minutes during Monday's 128-125 loss to Charlotte.

Milton played at least 15 minutes for the first time in over a month. With Mike Conley (hamstring) on the sideline, the Timberwolves opted to go with Milton for some guard depth. Despite having a somewhat fantasy-friendly game, Milton has been a non-factor across all leagues this season. Barring a number of injuries to key players, there is no reason to think his role changes any time soon.