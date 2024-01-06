Milton ended with zero points (0-1 FG, 0-1 3Pt) in three minutes during Friday's 122-95 win over the Rockets.

Milton continues to be used sparingly by the Timberwolves, having played fewer than five minutes in six consecutive games. In fact, he was out of the rotation completely for three of those six games, highlighting what a struggle it has been thus far. Based on his current role, Milton is not even worth considering in deeper formats.