Milton (foot) will play against Denver on Wednesday.
Milton was initially tabbed probable for the contest with left foot soreness but he'll suit up. Through three games, Milton has averaged 5.3 points, 2.3 assists and 1.7 rebounds across 18.3 minutes.
