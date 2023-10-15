Milton delivered 12 points (5-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds and six assists in 20 minutes of action during Saturday's 121-112 preseason win over the Knicks. He logged just one turnover as well.

Milton could blossom into a larger combo-guard role in Minnesota than he earned in Philadelphia across the last five seasons. With career averages of 8.4 points and 3.2 assists on 45.5/36.5/82.8 percent shooting in 20.8 minute per game, Milton's minute share will likely remain similar, but his usage should rise slightly, which bodes well given his above-average efficiency.