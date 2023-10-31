Milton is probable for Wednesday's game versus the Nuggets due to left foot soreness.
Milton was deemed questionable with a foot injury before playing Monday, so it appears that his injury isn't serious. The 27-year-old guard should continue to function as Minnesota's backup point guard.
